Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $313.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.53. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $324.40.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.63.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

