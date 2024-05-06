Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 453 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 437.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $112.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.98 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $116.53.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

