Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FND. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.76.

NYSE:FND opened at $113.04 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,648.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 227,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

