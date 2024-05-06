Summit Global Investments Has $374,000 Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after buying an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,376,000 after buying an additional 866,325 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.