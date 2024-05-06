Summit Global Investments Takes $372,000 Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 134.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

BND opened at $71.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

