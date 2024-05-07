2,205 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,079,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,916,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,645,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,921,000 after acquiring an additional 328,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,913,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,920 shares of company stock worth $4,650,324. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $105.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.