Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance

ACHV stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jonestrading started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

