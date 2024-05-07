Super Group (SGHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Super Group Price Performance
Shares of SGHC stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Super Group has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
