Super Group (SGHC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Super Group Price Performance

Shares of SGHC stock opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. Super Group has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Get Super Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Super Group

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.