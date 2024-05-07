Phunware (PHUN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Phunware to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phunware Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Phunware has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Get Phunware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Phunware to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About Phunware

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.