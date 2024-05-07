Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $104.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.44.

Several research firms recently commented on ADUS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

