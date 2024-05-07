6,227 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 55,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

