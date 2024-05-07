Fidelity National Financial (FNF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

