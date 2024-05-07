Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.450-8.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.45-8.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.29. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 48.64%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

