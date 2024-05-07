Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.86.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $100.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $799,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $114,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

