Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.18 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 118.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after buying an additional 104,433 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,859,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after purchasing an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,144,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,300.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,214.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,080.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $766.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,309.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,170.27.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

