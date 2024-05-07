Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group updated its Q2 guidance to $4.50-$4.60 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

AMG stock opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $169.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

