SoundThinking (SSTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect SoundThinking to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. SoundThinking has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.14). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 million. On average, analysts expect SoundThinking to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SSTI opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13. SoundThinking has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SoundThinking in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $33,398.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,131.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,296 shares of company stock worth $54,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

