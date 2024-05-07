Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $15.80 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $15,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $57,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CRL opened at $235.27 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.81.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

