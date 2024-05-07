Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.78. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $169.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.14. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

