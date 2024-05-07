Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,397 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of REV Group worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 422,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 78,453 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in REV Group by 1,020.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 382,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 348,507 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in REV Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 59,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in REV Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in REV Group by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 69,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares in the last quarter.

REVG stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.67. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.42 million. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

