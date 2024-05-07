Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,539 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $14,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

