Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 204.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,576 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $29,776,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

In related news, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew Hagopian sold 5,260 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $52,915.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Meloun sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,080.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,632 shares of company stock worth $356,848 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

XPOF opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Xponential Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

