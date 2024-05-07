Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 76,302 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,302 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

