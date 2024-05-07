Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Arrow Electronics worth $14,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.51 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

