Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 14,810 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 46.5% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LYV opened at $95.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.79. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $107.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.