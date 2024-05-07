Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.60 Million Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 91.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,296 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GEHC. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.