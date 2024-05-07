Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,768 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,456.4% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares in the company, valued at $71,997,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 42,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $5,716,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 535,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,997,595.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock valued at $718,452,037. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $129.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.78. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.19 and a 12-month high of $136.16.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.07% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.73%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.