iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,095,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,352,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $174.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.06 and a 200-day moving average of $165.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

