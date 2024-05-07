Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.
Air Lease Price Performance
Air Lease stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $52.31.
Air Lease Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.
Insider Activity at Air Lease
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on AL. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.
Read Our Latest Research Report on AL
About Air Lease
Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.
Further Reading
