Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.43), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $663.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Air Lease Price Performance

Air Lease stock opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $52.31.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Insider Activity at Air Lease

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $768,955.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,646 shares of company stock worth $3,705,152 in the last ninety days. 6.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AL. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AL

About Air Lease

(Get Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.