Airbnb (ABNB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect Airbnb to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Airbnb has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts expect Airbnb to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $104.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.18 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.19.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $96,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,505,554.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,505,554.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,874 shares of company stock worth $63,712,671. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

