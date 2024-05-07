Amalgamated Bank Acquires 66,449 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 186.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,449 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CELH. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celsius by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Celsius by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after acquiring an additional 167,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CELH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.45.

Celsius stock opened at $78.33 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 101.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,043,363 shares of company stock worth $131,361,140 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

