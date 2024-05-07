Amalgamated Bank Has $5.34 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average is $127.00. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $213.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

