Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Donaldson worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Donaldson by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Donaldson by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $876.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $545,971.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.