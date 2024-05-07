Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,243 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,180 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXP. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total value of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 3,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.52, for a total transaction of $805,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE EXP opened at $266.90 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $272.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.15.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $244.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.