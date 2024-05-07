AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Position Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,367 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $239,090.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,500.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Olivia Nottebohm sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total transaction of $239,090.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at $461,500.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,011 over the last 90 days. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $247.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.46. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.57 and a fifty-two week high of $256.73.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

