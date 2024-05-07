Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,842 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of CareDx worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in CareDx by 9.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 276,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,024,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after buying an additional 87,378 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx Stock Performance

CareDx stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.51. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97). CareDx had a negative net margin of 67.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.40%. The firm had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Craig Hallum raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

