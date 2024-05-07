AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of AptarGroup worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Trading Up 1.5 %

AptarGroup stock opened at $149.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $149.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,627. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.