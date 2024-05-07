Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.0% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 137,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $191.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $200.94. The company has a market cap of $551.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,042,525 shares of company stock worth $190,961,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

