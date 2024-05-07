HighPeak Energy (HPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $301.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.85 million. On average, analysts expect HighPeak Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HPK

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.