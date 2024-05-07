Camtek (CAMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Camtek to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Camtek has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Camtek to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAMT opened at $84.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65. Camtek has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on CAMT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

