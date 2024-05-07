Chimera Investment (CIM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Chimera Investment to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chimera Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CIM opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.68. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently 191.30%.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.