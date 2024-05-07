CleanSpark (CLSK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. CleanSpark has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $8,466,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,169,620 shares of company stock valued at $24,963,509 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

