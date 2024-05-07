Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity National Financial worth $14,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNF. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,001 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

