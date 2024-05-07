Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,526 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,019.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 37,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 272,565 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 107.39%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. Research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

COLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

