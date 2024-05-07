Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $16.62 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after purchasing an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 518.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 61,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.89.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $142.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.12.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.59%.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

