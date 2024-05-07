First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,302.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,581,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $40.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

