Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FND. Truist Financial increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $102.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Floor & Decor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.76.

Shares of FND opened at $116.97 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $76.30 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.64.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bryan Langley sold 5,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total value of $702,978.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

