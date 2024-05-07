Flux Power (FLUX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 67.70% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLUX opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $2.97 and a 1 year high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLUX shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

