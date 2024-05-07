First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 259.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 300.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.8 %

LW opened at $84.41 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.41 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.