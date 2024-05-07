Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Boosted by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,888 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.65.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $71.53 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

